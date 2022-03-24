'This is Maiz: A Conversation About Corn' planned by Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a two-part virtual program titled “This is Maiz: A Conversation About Corn.” The program will be held virtually on Saturday, April 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The first half of the program will feature staff from the Tortilla Foundation (Fundacion Tortilla). This non-profit organization began in 2015, with operations in Mexico City. The main topic for the program will be the importance of caring for native corn seed focusing on the role of consumers and producers with that commitment.

The second part of the program will feature a conversation titled, “Art with Corn.” The program will begin at 11 a.m. and feature three distinguished members of the Mexican Folk Art Collective. All three artists are known for their work with corn. Yesica Coria creates figures with corn husks, Julieta Zavala is a fashion designer in Philadelphia, while Alejandro Lira is the creator of monumental community carpets in Mexico. The focus of the second conversation is how all three individuals are interested in using corn in their art, and why it is important for them as Mexican artists to do so.

The virtual links to the program can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0