Thomas Burkhalter hired as Viroqua's district administrator

The Viroqua Area School District has announced their new district administrator. Thomas Burkhalter was selected for the position, effective July 1.
The Viroqua Area School Board began its search in May 2020 after Dr. Kehl Arnson announced that he will be leaving the district at the end of the current school year to take the Agency Administrator position with CESA #4 in West Salem.
Burkhalter has been in the Clintonville School District for the past three years. He served as the elementary principal for the past two school years and the year before he was an associate middle school principal and athletic director. Other administrative experience includes a year as a parochial school principal in Independence and Dean of Students positions in Princeton and Waupun.
Burkhalter said he is excited to join the Viroqua Area Schools and become a part of the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!