Thomas Burkhalter. to lead Viroqua Area Schools

When the 2020-21 school year begins at Viroqua Area Schools, there will be a new district administrator at the helm — Thomas Burkhalter.

Burkhalter, 31, was hired to fill the position that had been held by Dr. Kehl Arnson since 2016. The Viroqua Area School Board began its search in May after Arnson announced that he would be leaving the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year to take the Agency Administrator position with CESA #4 in West Salem.

Burkhalter has been in the Clintonville School District for the past three years. He served as the elementary principal for the past two school years and the year before he was an associate middle school principal and athletic director. Other administrative experience includes a year as a parochial school principal in Independence and Dean of Students positions in Princeton and Waupun.

Burkhalter, who started his new position July 1, said he’s still settling in and hasn’t yet determined goals.

“I want to get to know the community’s ideals and traditions of the community and from there create some of those ideals (for the district),” he said. Burkhalter said he wants to make sure students achieve their maximum potential.

Burkhalter said the school district is working hard on COVID-19 planning for the new school year. “We are in uncharted waters; this is territory we’ve never been with COVID.”

He said the school district is working with the Vernon County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to get the best plan for Viroqua. “We’re working through that process.”