The Viroqua Area Schools District investigated the report of a potential threat to a student at the high school Monday morning.
Kehl Arnson, district administrator, said that before school started for the day, the Viroqua Police Department heard from the student’s parents about the threat left on social media.
According to a letter Arnson emailed to parents and families, “At no time were any students in our schools in danger of an actual threat. The message was left on social media and was difficult to identify at first. We asked the police to help us investigate the message and to determine if there were any serious concerns. One of the main problems with social media is the ease with which people can hide their identity, share false information and misrepresent themselves.”
“We are always suspicious … is someone hiding their identity,” Arnson said in a telephone interview.
According to the letter, authorities determined there was no immediate threat. An individual, who is not a student and was never at school, was “claiming to threaten us,” the letter said. The message came through social media from this individual who was from Appleton.
“While we are happy to report that our students were not in any danger, we will always take the necessary precautions to keep our schools safe,” Arnson stated in the letter.
Classes were held on their normal schedule; however, students were kept inside for recess in the morning because it helped staff supervise students while the investigation was being finished.
Arnson said the schools were in a “shelter mode” during the investigation, which meant checking people in and out as they came and went. “This was not a lockdown; it didn’t rise to that situation, which is good.”
In the letter, Arnson stated, “We want to thank the Viroqua Police Department for their quick response and effective support of our staff in this matter.”
