Three people were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 23, on drug and other charges after a traffic stop in Vernon County.
According to a report from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Priscilla J. Carlson, 30, from Lone Rock, Taylor E. Palfrey, 28, from Muscoda, and Dillian L. Hardy, 28, from Highland, were taken into custody at about 11:35 p.m. on Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
A Vernon County deputy stopped a vehicle for operating left of the center line and observed indicators relating to criminal activity.
The driver, identified as Priscilla Carlson, was interviewed and ran through standardized field sobriety tests. A search of the vehicle was performed, and drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large machete and ammunition were located.
Carlson was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, operating without a valid driver’s license (second offense), felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing prescription medication without a valid prescription.
Palfrey and Hardy also were interviewed and taken into custody. Palfrey was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.
Hardy was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing a prescription medication without a valid prescription.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Sheriff's Office. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. The case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.