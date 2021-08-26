Three De Soto FFA members earn State FFA Degree

For many FFA members, receiving the State FFA Degree is the pinnacle of their FFA career. During the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention held in July at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, 304 members from across the state realized that lofty goal.

As FFA members progress through their junior and high school careers, they are able to earn the Discovery Degree, Greenhand Degree and Chapter FFA Degree at the chapter level. The Wisconsin State FFA Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can obtain on the state level. The highly coveted American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention and Expo each year to less than 1% of FFA members making it one of the organization’s highest honors.

The State FFA Degree has several requirements of scholarship, leadership, volunteerism and work experience in agriculture. This year's state degree recipients represent 124 FFA chapters from across the state. Members from the De Soto FFA Chapter receiving this honor include: Keith Kunert of De Soto, April Haakenson of Ferryville, and Alex Scoville of De Soto.

