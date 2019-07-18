Three people were injured a motorcycle vs. car accident at the intersection of State Hwy. 131 and County Road U in the town of Kickapoo, Saturday, July 13 at 2:23 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Mohsen Dkhili, 68, of Columbia, Missouri, was operating his motorcycle westbound on County Road U in a group of motorcycles. The group of motorcycles turned left to go south on State Hwy. 131. Dkhili pulled out of the intersection with the group and into the path of a northbound vehicle being operated by James H. Hall Jr., 21, of rural La Farge. Hall swerved into the left lane to try to avoid the collision. Hall's vehicle struck the side of Dkhili's motorcycle, causing Dkhili to be ejected off his motorcycle. Dkhili and his motorcycle came to rest on State Hwy. 131. Seat belts were not used and the airbags were deployed.
Dkhili was air-lifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Gundersen Air with serious injuries. James H. Hall Jr. was treated at the scene and declined medical transport. Hall's passenger, James M. Hall Sr., 47, of rural La Farge received minor injuries and left the scene by private vehicle prior to law enforcement arrival.
Assisting on the scene were the Readstown Fire Department and Readstown Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.