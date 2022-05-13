Three injured in three-vehicle crash in U.S. Hwy. 14/61 construction zone

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 12, on U.S. Hwy. 14/61 and Town Hall Lane in the town of Coon.

At about 7:32 p.m. the crash was reported to the Vernon County Communication Center. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, upon arriving at the scene deputies determined Jessica Smith, 26, of Brookhaven, Mississippi, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14/61 in a construction zone. Smith struck the rear of a vehicle that was driven by Andrew Konopacki, 56, of Viroqua, that was slowing for construction crews. Konopacki's vehicle moved forward due to the impact and struck another vehicle driven by Pamela Krauss, 66, of Viroqua.

Injured in the accident was Smith, who was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Gundersen Tri State Ambulance for minor injuries. Konopacki sustained a head injury but was released at the scene. Krauss received minor injuries, and she and her passenger were released at the scene by Tri State Ambulance personnel.

All vehicles involved were removed by Sleepy Hollow Towing. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley First Responders, Tri State Ambulance, Vernon County Communications Center, Westby Police Department and Sleepy Hollow Towing.

Sheriff John Spears would like to remind the public of the dangers of driving within a construction area. The following tips can help you get in and out of a work zone safely: (1) Eliminate distractions. (2) Slow down. (3) Give yourself room, no tailgating. (4) Look for the signs, speed bumps, flag-person. (5) Be patient. (6) Plan ahead. (7) Follow the law. (8) Expect delays. (9) Any cellphone use in a construction zone is illegal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0