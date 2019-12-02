Three injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Franklin

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 14 and State Hwy. 27 in the town of Franklin, south of the Viroqua.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:29 p.m. the Vernon County Highway Department called in a two-vehicle crash. Darlene T. Goodpasture, 57, from rural Necedah, was driving south on US Hwy. 14. Joyce Hunter, 79, from rural Ferryville, was driving north on U.S. Hwy. 14. Hunter was making a left turn onto State Hwy. 27 south, when she turned into the path of Goodpasture. Goodpasture was unable to avoid a collision with the Hunter vehicle. The Goodpasture vehicle left the roadway and ended up on its wheels in the ditch. Goodpasture had two passengers in her vehicle: 40-year-old Christina M. Short of La Crosse and a 3-year-old toddler. Hunter also had two passengers in her vehicle -- 75-year-old Gloria M. Warmuth and 83-year-old Arlene M. Hanson, both from rural De Soto. Warmuth, Goodpasture and the toddler were all transported by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
U.S. Hwy. 14 was reduced to one lane for approximately an hour. Assisting on the scene was the Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad and the Vernon County Highway Department.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.