Three injured in two-vehicle crash in town of Hillsboro

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash, Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of County Hwy. WW and State Hwy. 33 in the town of Hillsboro.

At about 4:22 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident. According to the sheriff's office, driver, Frederick G. Olson, 66, of Kendall, and his passenger, Sandra L. Olson, 65, of Kendall, were traveling eastbound on County Hwy. WW and came to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Hwy. WW and State Hwy. 33.

Maricar E. Marks, 38, of Hillsboro, along with her three small children, were traveling eastbound on County Hwy. WW. As Marks was approaching the intersection, Marks struck the rear end of Olson as Olson was stopped at the intersection.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported at the scene and all occupants were wearing their seat belts. Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro EMS assisted the sheriff's office.