Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 at County Road Y in the town of Viroqua, Monday, Jan. 24 at 12:28 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Jada Schroeder, 23, of Westby, and her passenger, Sierra Hohneke, 19, of La Crosse, were on U.S. Hwy. 14 making a left-hand turn onto County Road Y west, when they pulled out in front of a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 14. The driver of that vehicle was Telly Miller, 47, of Viroqua; he was the only occupant in the vehicle. After colliding, Miller's passenger truck went off the roadway to the right, coming to a stop in the snowbank. Schroeder's passenger car came to a final rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane facing north.
Schroeder and Hohneke were injured and both were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Gundersen Tri State Ambulance. Miller received minor injures and received treatment on his own. Seat belts were used and airbags were deployed.
The Viroqua Police Department and the Viroqua Fire Department also assisted at the scene.