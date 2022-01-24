Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Jada Schroeder, 23, of Westby, and her passenger, Sierra Hohneke, 19, of La Crosse, were on U.S. Hwy. 14 making a left-hand turn onto County Road Y west, when they pulled out in front of a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 14. The driver of that vehicle was Telly Miller, 47, of Viroqua; he was the only occupant in the vehicle. After colliding, Miller's passenger truck went off the roadway to the right, coming to a stop in the snowbank. Schroeder's passenger car came to a final rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane facing north.