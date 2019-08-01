Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 27/County Road J in the town of Franklin, Wednesday, July 31, at 2:20 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Angie Harnish, 17, of Viroqua, was northbound on State Hwy. 27 following a tractor pulling a trailer. Harnish attempted to pass the tractor while turning left onto County Road J. Harnish did not see a southbound vehicle driven by David Keyser, 63, of Ferryville. Both drivers tried to avoid the collision but struck head on along the southwest edge of the roadway.
David Keyser and his passenger Julaine Keyser, 62, of Ferryville, were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance. Harnish was transported by private vehicle to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
All occupants were wearing seat belts and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
