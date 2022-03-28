Three people injured in rollover crash on County Hwy. P

Three people were injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Friday night, March 25.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Daisy Hansen of Ontario came across a slippery stretch of roadway on County Hwy. P in the town of Christiana, causing her to lose control and leave the roadway going down a steep embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

All three occupants -- Hansen and her two passengers, Kylea Brueggeman, 17, of Ontario and Justice Franks, 21, of Westby -- were evaluated at the scene by Westby First Responders ad Tri-State Ambulance and they were later transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with suspected minor injuries by Tri-State Ambulance service.

All parties involved were wearing their seat belts.

