 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three people injured in rollover crash on County Hwy. P

  • 0

Three people were injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Friday night, March 25.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Daisy Hansen of Ontario came across a slippery stretch of roadway on County Hwy. P in the town of Christiana, causing her to lose control and leave the roadway going down a steep embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

All three occupants -- Hansen and her two passengers, Kylea Brueggeman, 17, of Ontario and Justice Franks, 21, of Westby -- were evaluated at the scene by Westby First Responders ad Tri-State Ambulance and they were later transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with suspected minor injuries by Tri-State Ambulance service.

All parties involved were wearing their seat belts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 21.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News