Three people from Soldiers Grove were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Church Road north of U.S. Hwy. 14/61 in the town of Kickapoo, Wednesday, April 24, at 11:18 a.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:20 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the crash. Jerry Coleman, 48, was southbound on Church Road when he lost control. Coleman's vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the ditch, striking a tree. Coleman's juvenile children, age 2 and 5, were in the backseat and secured in child safety seats at the time of the crash.

All parties were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Readstown EMS and Kickapoo Rescue.

Readstown Fire and EMS, Viroqua Fire Department and Kickapoo Rescue assisted at the scene. The accident remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

