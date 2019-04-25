Three people from Soldiers Grove were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Church Road north of U.S. Hwy. 14/61 in the town of Kickapoo, Wednesday, April 24, at 11:18 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:20 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the crash. Jerry Coleman, 48, was southbound on Church Road when he lost control. Coleman's vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the ditch, striking a tree. Coleman's juvenile children, age 2 and 5, were in the backseat and secured in child safety seats at the time of the crash.
All parties were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Readstown EMS and Kickapoo Rescue.
Readstown Fire and EMS, Viroqua Fire Department and Kickapoo Rescue assisted at the scene. The accident remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.