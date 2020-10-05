 Skip to main content
Three teens rescued following early Sunday morning crash; treated for cold exposure
Three teenagers were rescued several hours after their vehicle crashed early Sunday morning. All three were taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated for cold exposure.

At 10:11 a.m. a passing motorist notified the Vernon County Sheriff's Office about a vehicle over an embankment on Hwy. 56 east of Viroqua, in the town of Liberty.

Caden Roth, 17, of Viroqua was eastbound on Hwy. 56 when he lost control. Roth's vehicle traveled over an embankment and struck a tree. JJ Hertel, 17, and Milton Gill, 15, both of Westby, were passengers in the vehicle. Officials believe the crash happened after midnight. The occupants were disoriented and remained in and around the vehicle for several hours before being found.

According to the sheriff's office, all three were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Kickapoo Rescue, Viola Fire Department and La Farge Truck Center assisted at the scene.

