Three uninjured in two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 14

No one was injured, Thursday, March 5, following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy. 14, near the intersection of Cut Across Road in the town of Coon.
At about 8:37 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center was notified that Steven K. Fruechte, 63, of La Crosse, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14 and lost control of the vehicle around the corner near the intersection of Cut Across Road. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Fruechte, crossed the centerline after losing control of the vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle. Driver Alexander J. Adam, 21, of Westby, and passenger, Mattejah L. Broser, 20, of Viola, were traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy, 14 when they were struck.
Occupants of the vehicles did not sustain any injuries and all occupants were wearing their seat belts. The Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Sleepy Hollow Towing and Georges Towing assisted at the scene.