Three Viroqua residents were taken into custody on drug charges, following the execution of a search warrant at 116 N. Rusk in Viroqua, Thursday, Jan. 17.
According to the Viroqua Police Department, Trina Barker, 29, Joshua Barker, 32, and Tyler Berg, 31, were taken into custody on the scene. They are tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Vernon County Department of Human Services assisted at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
