The “green” movement — which asks people to consider and honor the environment in their actions — has come to the way we bury our loved ones.
Across the country, people are developing new kinds of cemeteries that honor both the loved one and the environment. The Threshold Care Circle of Viroqua has started the discussion about creating a green or natural burial ground in the Driftless region of Wisconsin. The group meets monthly and they welcome the public’s participation. If you would like to find out more, email Threshold Care Circle at info@thresholdcarecircle.org. The next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7p.m.
