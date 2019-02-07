Threshold Care Circle's Death Cafe event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, has been postponed.
The event is re-scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. at The Ark, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua. For more information, call Liz at 608-632-9741.
Threshold Care Circle's Death Cafe event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7, has been postponed.
The event is re-scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. at The Ark, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua. For more information, call Liz at 608-632-9741.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.