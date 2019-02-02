Threshold Care Circle will hold a death cafe event at The Ark Cafe, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, Thursday, Feb. 7, from 7-8:30 p.m.
The event in an open space to share thoughts, fears, beauty, perspectives, and experiences in regard to death and dying. It will be led by Jasmine Hudnall, DO, palliative care physician and poet, and Tracy Mangold, Threshold Care Circle member and therapeutic musician. The event will begin with introductions and some poetry and song for inspiration. Participants will break into groups for open discussion and then come together as a whole again to share.
Contact Liz at Threshold Care Circle, 608-632-9741, for more information. There is no charge for this event, but freewill donations will be accepted.
