Viroqua's Threshold Care Circle is hosting a family-directed home funeral workshop at the Landmark Center, 500 E. Jefferson St., Room 202, Viroqua, Friday, March 22, from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When someone we love dies, there are many choices to make about funerals and burial. Viroqua’s Threshold Care Circle is committed to educating people about these options and empowering people to take care of their own dead. Home funerals and green burials can take many forms, from working with a conventional funeral director for some aspects of the funeral, to family members managing all the details themselves. This workshop will help people understand and navigate the legal, social, and practical aspects of caring for their own dead at home.
The workshop begins on Friday evening with a screening of "A Family Undertaking." The movie is free and open to the public.
Saturday's workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and requires registration. The cost is $85, and includes lunch and one copy of Threshold Care Circle's planning booklet, "My Final Wishes."
For more information on the work of the Threshold Care Circle or to register for the workshop, visit thresholdcarecircle.org or call 608-632-9741.
