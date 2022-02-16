 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby Area School District Board of Education

Thunstedt, Easterday win primary for Westby Area School District Board of Education Seat #7 At-Large

Eric Thunstedt and Geniece Easterday were the top vote-getters in the race for Westby Area School District Board of Education Seat #7 At-Large Representative in the Feb. 15 spring primary.

Thunstedt, the incumbent, received 354 votes and Easterday received 168. Kelly Nickelotti received 121 votes. The Westby Area School District Board of Canvassers will meet Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. in the district conference room, Westby Area High School, to conduct the official canvass.

Thunstedt and Easterday will join the following candidates in the spring election: Seat #2 Coon Valley Representative Robert E. Kerska (incumbent) and Stephanie Hutzler; and Seat #4 Daniel Kotek (incumbent) and Joshua Jorstad.

The spring election is April 5. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

