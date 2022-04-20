Tim Hundt: Viroqua Mayor Mischel deserves a thank-you for leadership

This week the city of Viroqua will swear in new Mayor Justin Running, replacing outgoing Mayor Karen Mischel. Justin has a long history of contributing to the community as a business owner, county board chair, firefighter and numerous examples of public service. I have no doubt Justin will serve Viroqua well. But outgoing Mayor Karen Mischel deserves a huge thank-you for what she did for the city of Viroqua in just four years.

I say this as someone who has sat through more budget and audit meetings at numerous levels of government for over 25 years than I care to think about. I have watched school boards, town boards, city councils and the county board struggle year after year to find ways to first meet day-to-day operational expenses while staying within state levy limits. Not an easy job, even in a good year, but especially hard during a pandemic. Add on top of that the challenge of addressing long-term needs like infrastructure, buildings, streets, and the job gets even harder.

I would argue, no one has done a better job of accomplishing big things while keeping the tax levy even, than the city of Viroqua. The purchase and development of over 200 acres of land from the county and the development of the first 50 acres that includes a new car dealership and soon a hotel, the construction of a badly needed new police station, the construction of a new city hall, the revamping of the Park Bowl, increased street, water and sewer projects. A re-assessment of downtown traffic patterns and possible reconfiguration to increase pedestrian safety. This is just a partial list of the big things taken on and accomplished under Mayor Mischel’s leadership.

What is especially impressive about those accomplishments is that normally a local government can do one or the other, do big projects or keep taxes down, but Viroqua managed to do both. They did that through a detailed capital improvement plan and a detailed financial analysis of all the city’s sources of cash to pay for those projects, all while keeping an eye on keeping the tax level capped. That creative juggling of sources of cash and planning maximized the city’s bang for every tax dollar. Some communities can take $100 into the grocery store and bring out potatoes and flour and sugar, some come out with Twinkies and Mountain Dew. Viroqua’s actions over the last four years have set the city up with a solid infrastructure base and the ability to grow for decades to come.

Mayor Mischel would tell you quickly that it wasn’t her doing, there is a great team at city employees that made a lot of that happen. While that is true the city administrator, city clerk and department heads all played a part in that, it is the leadership that put the right people in the right place and guided that process. It is not the kind of work that will get much attention or even be know to the average taxpayer, but we owe Mayor Mischel, and her team a huge thank-you for the solid foundation that will benefit the city for decades to come.

Tim Hundt is a resident of Viroqua.

