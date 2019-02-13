Timber Coulee Thunder, a part of the Great Northern Snocross Series, returns Saturday after a two-year gap due to a lack of snow. The gates will open at 8 a.m. with practices beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the snocross race at the grounds behind the Snowflake Chalet.
“They’re hauling snow from town right now,” Allissa Johnson, a volunteer for the event, said in an interview Tuesday.
Appearing in the race will be local racers Brenton and Cade Fleming of Westby.
Tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Advance tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the Snowflake Ski Club, Nordic Lanes, Bleachers Pub, South Ridge Inn, Gassers, Leo and Leona’s and the Stockyard Grill and Saloon. Kids who are 12 and under are admitted for free.
The event includes 22 classes of racing from age 4 to 60, beginner to pro, as well as a food stand, beer tent and a raffle.
“Snowmobile trails will be open, so we’re hoping to see people ride over,” Johnson said.
