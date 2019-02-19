Timber Coulee Thunder, a part of the Great Northern Snocross Series, brought hundreds of enthusiasts to the Snowflake Ski Club grounds, Saturday.
Participants came from all over the Midwest to compete in the different races.
Brenton and Cade Fleming of Westby represented the area. Cade finished first in the Junior 16-17 race, and Brenton finished sixth in the Sport race and third in the Sport Lite race.
Mckaylee Meyerhofer of Waterford finished first, Jorden Schultz of Oshkosh finished second and Janiece Brown of Crandon finished third in the Women’s race.
Brian Peterson of Fox Lake, Illinois, finished first, Josh Luchini of Lake Geneva finished second and Dillon Gagliano of Phelps finished third in the Pro Am race.
The snocross race returned to Timber Coulee after a two-year gap because of a lack of snow.
