Time changes for free COVID-19 testing in Viroqua

Due to the impending winter storm, the time frame for the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Viroqua on Tuesday, Dec. 29 has been shortened to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The times are for that date only. Testing will still be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St.

The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin experiencing symptoms or a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. Nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested.

The Vernon County Health Department reminds people lines may be long, so participants should be prepared for a wait.

