Vernon County voters elected Timothy J. Gaskell as the new circuit court judge, April 4, and approved repealing Wisconsin’s ban on abortions.
According to the unofficial pre-canvass results, Gaskell received 4,785 votes, while Angela Palmer-Fisher received 4,605. The winner of the race replaces current Judge Darcy Rood whose term ends July 31.
Vernon County advisory referendum
Vernon County voters approved repealing Wisconsin’s ban on abortions with 6,072 yes votes and 3,258 no votes.
The question that was on the ballot read: “Shall the Wisconsin legislature repeal the State’s 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in case of rape or incest, nor to protect the health of the mother?”
