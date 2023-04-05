Vernon County voters elected Timothy J. Gaskell as the new circuit court judge, April 4, and approved repealing Wisconsin’s ban on abortions.

According to the unofficial pre-canvass results, Gaskell received 4,785 votes, while Angela Palmer-Fisher received 4,605. The winner of the race replaces current Judge Darcy Rood whose term ends July 31.

Vernon County advisory referendum

Vernon County voters approved repealing Wisconsin’s ban on abortions with 6,072 yes votes and 3,258 no votes.