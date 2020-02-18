Tina Brown, Julie Hoel appointed to Kickapoo Valley Reserve Board

The Kickapoo Reserve Management Board (KRMB) is proud to introduce two new board members. Tina Brown of Black River Falls has been appointed to represent the Ho-Chunk Nation cultural interests and Julie Hoel of Ontario has been appointed as the education representative by Gov. Tony Evers. The 11-member KRMB sets policy and oversees administration for the 8,600-acre Kickapoo Valley Reserve headquartered in La Farge.
Brown serves as the executive director for the Ho-Chunk Nation Natural Resources Department. Her involvement with the Kickapoo Valley Reserve dates back to 1998 when she served as a member of the team responsible for inventorying the unique resources of the property. She is an enthusiastic advocate of the mission of the Reserve to “Preserve and Protect” this land in balance with recreation and education.
Hoel is a semi-retired schoolteacher who is familiar with the Reserve as an instructor for the numerous school groups who visit. She is also the immediate past-president for the Friends of KVR, the non-profit organization with over two-hundred members who assist the Reserve through fundraising, volunteering and advocacy.
In the appointment notification, Evers stated their, “experience, knowledge, and dedication will be a true asset to the KRMB.” Board members serve for three-year staggered terms.