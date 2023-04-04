VIVA Gallery in Viroqua welcomes photographer Toby Skov, Driftless Area Art Festival People’s Choice winner, in the month of April. He will be at the gallery for the 1st Thursday reception on April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Skov states that initially the camera served as a simple way to preserve memories, mainly while doing wilderness adventures. He soon realized the process of making images resulted in a higher awareness of his surroundings. Photography provided a personal connection to nature. In sharing his work, his hope is that his enthusiasm for the outside world will be stirred in others.

Creating nature-inspired art is Skov’s passion. It gives him the feeling of aliveness and ﬁlls him with gratitude for the experience of living.

Appetizers will be served during the reception.

VIVA Gallery Art Cooperative is located at 217 S. Main St. For more information about the guest artist, the gallery and member artists go to www.vivagallery.net, ﬁnd the gallery on Instagram and Facebook. People can also call 608-637-6918.