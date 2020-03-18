Tomah man arrested for OWI 1st offense following crash on Hwy. 131 in Vernon County


Accident Bazan

Marco Antonio Medina Bazan, 46, of Tomah, was traveling south on State Hwy. 131 near Bridge 3 when the it crossed the centerline and went off of the roadway Tuesday, March 17, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle continued down an embankment and came to rest partially submerged in the Kickapoo River.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Tomah man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense, Tuesday, March 17, following a single-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 131 at Kickapoo River Bridge 3.

Bazan refused medical at the scene. Charges will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Ontario EMS, the Ontario Fire Department and La Farge Truck Center.

