One-car accident

Kent McNamer of Tomah was westbound on State Hwy. 82 Nov. 11 when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. McNamer lost control of the vehicle and ended up on top of some round hay bales that were on private property.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Tomah man injured in a single-vehicle accident Nov. 11 on State Hwy. 82 east of Taylor Road in the town of Wheatland.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kent McNamer, 72, was westbound on State Hwy. 82 when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. McNamer lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and left the roadway. McNamer struck an embankment and ended up on top of some round hay bales that were on private property. McNamer was transported to Gundersen Health by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Wheatland First Responders and Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.