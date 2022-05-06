Tor Eness to give Syttende Mai concert at Country Coon Prairie Church

On Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m., Tor Eness will return to the historic Country Coon Prairie Church, Coon Prairie Road, Westby, for his traditional Syttende Mai concert.

Tor will be playing many of your favorites at this concert-only event. Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc. is sponsoring the event and donations will be appreciated. Donations will go to Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc.

We haven’t been able to hear Tor for two years so we hope to see you at this very special performance.

