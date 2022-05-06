 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tor Eness to give Syttende Mai concert at Country Coon Prairie Church

  • 0
Tor Eness

Tor Eness will give a Syttende Mai concert at the historic Country Coon Prairie Church, Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

 Contributed photo

On Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m., Tor Eness will return to the historic Country Coon Prairie Church, Coon Prairie Road, Westby, for his traditional Syttende Mai concert.

Tor will be playing many of your favorites at this concert-only event. Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc. is sponsoring the event and donations will be appreciated. Donations will go to Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc.

We haven’t been able to hear Tor for two years so we hope to see you at this very special performance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News