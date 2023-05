He’s back! On Sunday, May 21, at 9 a.m., Tor Eness will perform his traditional Syttende Mai concert at the beautiful and historic Country Coon Prairie Church.

Tor is well-known for his rich vocals singing cowboy music that so many people in this area have enjoyed. The one-hour concert is a free Syttende Mai event. The church is located at S2706 Coon Prairie Road; Westby. Donations to Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc. will be appreciated.