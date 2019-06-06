When the sun rises on the morning of June 15, the Torgerson family will already be up and taking care of business, the way they do every day on their family farm just outside of Viroqua. But this day will be a little busier. You see, more than 2,500 people will be making a trip to their farm for the 2019 Vernon County Dairy Breakfast. People will get to take a quick look into what small family farming is like, and hopefully gain an appreciation for what farmers do every day.
The Torgerson family history starts back in 1943 when Dale’s grandfather, Selmer Torgerson purchased the farm; Selmer passed away at the young age of 48. Dale’s father Roger then took over the farm until his passing at the young age of 55. Dale then took over and continues that family farming tradition today, milking 40 cows with his wife Brenda and his three daughters — Erin, 15, Katy, 11, and Myle, 9. Each family member plays a part with daily chores and tasks of farm life.
For the Torgerson family perseverance through painful times has been vital, the dairy farming life could have all been taken away back on Feb. 12, 2011. Dale became very ill with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Guillain-Barré is a rare syndrome, when a person’s own immune system attacks its peripheral nervous system and causes paralysis of the entire body. Dale spent 62 day at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and many hours in rehabilitation after returning home at the Vernon Memorial Therapy Department in Viroqua. With the support of family, friends, neighbors and community, Dale was able recover from his illness to get back to the farming life again.
Dale and Brenda work together to support the farm during these tough economic times. Dale manages the farm, milks the cows, works in construction and runs a combining business in the fall. Brenda works two jobs off the farm, at Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Liberty Bar and Grill. Brenda fills in milking the cows for Dale during the fall harvest.
Dale and Brenda’s daughters help on the farm also. Erin is a tried and true farm girl; she cuts hay, moves round bales and feeds calves. Her off the farm activities include FFA, 4-H, showing cattle at the Vernon County Fair and gymnastics. Katy likes to help inside the home; like her dad says “she is a girl that lives on a farm, not a farm girl,” but she does help pick rock and mows the yard. Myle loves to tie up the cows and go on Kubota rides.
The Torgerson farm also has some cows that have had their “15 minutes of fame.” Back in 2017 a rare birth of triplet heifer calves was born. Wilma, Pebbles and Betty are still healthy and are expected to be giving birth to their first calves soon. The rare cows will be on display at the 2019 dairy breakfast.
With farming a daily financial struggle, hosting a dairy breakfast could be a financially stressful event but with the help of the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee and local businesses, friends and family, it is sure to be a success and fun for all.
The Torgerson farm is located at E8003 Upper Maple Dale Road, Viroqua. Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m., with a grilled cheese cook off at 11:15 a.m. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee, cheese and ice cream will be served, with the option of a steak breakfast. A program, where the Vernon County Dairy Ambassador(s) will be installed, will be held at 8 a.m. There will be lots of fun activities for the whole family, including a farm themed petting zoo, mercantile store and local education booths. In addition, there will be live music by The Lovelys. Cost is $6 for adults, $2 for kids 10 and under, and $10 for a steak breakfast. In the evening there will be a June Dairy Days Dance at the farm featuring High Mileage Band; the dance, which is free of charge, will be held from 7-11 p.m. Free parking and busing will be available at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
