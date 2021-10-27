Torgerson sisters from Viroqua win Vernon County Dairy Youth awards

This year’s Outstanding Junior Dairy Youth is Katy Torgerson. Katy is a member of 4-H, FFA, the junior dairy club, and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. This past year she attended every 4-H club meeting, Snow Day Fun Day, Dairy Bowl, the dairy breakfast, junior dairy club meetings, State Fair, Day of Dairy, the Vernon County Fair, the Viola Horse & Colt Show, World Dairy Expo, and also led at the collegiate dairy cattle judging contest. In the future, this Outstanding Junior Dairy Youth hopes to show more cattle at the fair and wants to aim higher learning more advanced skills on taking care of her animals, clipping, and dairy judging.

The 2021 Outstanding Senior Dairy Youth is Erin Torgerson. Erin’s application stated, “My dairy activities will help me when I get older by being able to speak to people about the dairy industry without hesitation, making good decisions and be able to tell people that I grew up on a dairy farm, showed dairy cattle at many shows and also had a job off of my family farm milking cows. I had an amazing childhood and had so much fun doing everything even when it was tough and a lot of hard work. I have grown a huge passion for dairy cattle and the great industry it is." Erin noted that her plans after high school include being involved in the dairy industry in some way, shape, or form. She currently serves as 4-H treasurer and FFA president and this past August was named a state recipient of the James Crowley Leadership Award.