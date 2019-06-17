The Wisconsin Department of Tourism will present a Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant to the Coon Valley Business Association, Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. The grant presentation is part of the Coon Creek Community Party taking place at the Coon Valley American Legion, 105 Park St., Coon Valley. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Business Association is being awarded the $24,887 JEM Grant for its upcoming Coon Creek Canoe Race on Aug. 24,. The first-annual canoe race aims to increase tourism and stimulate economic growth in the area after destructive flooding in 2018.
