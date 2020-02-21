Town of Viroqua, town of Franklin receive Broadband Forward! community certification

The town of Viroqua and town of Franklin have been certified as Broadband Forward! communities by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin which distinguishes these towns as supportive of increased broadband access by taking steps to reduce obstacles for private and public investment.
2015 Act 287 created Wisconsin’s Broadband Forward! community certification program. The program coordinates and streamlines administrative procedures for the deployment of next generation broadband technologies.
“The town of Viroqua and town of Franklin are great examples of rural Wisconsin communities working hard to ensure their communities are connected,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “It’s an important stepping stone into further broadband expansion and economic development.”
“Expanding broadband is critical to our town and we need to take all the steps we can to reduce the hurdles for deployment of additional infrastructure,” said Phil Hewitt, town of Viroqua chairman. “Our Broadband Forward! certification sends the signal that we’re serious about working with broadband providers to extend service.”
“The State Broadband Office at the Public Service Commission stands ready to serve as a resource to communities and providers looking to maximize broadband infrastructure investments in Wisconsin — with the goal of bringing broadband service to every corner of our state,” Evers said.
To assist in the expansion of broadband in Wisconsin, Evers signed 2019 Wisconsin Act 9 which included a historic investment of $48 million over the 2019-2021 biennium to expand the Broadband Expansion Grant program to reach more underserved areas of the state.
“Our grant program aims to help private companies find a path to return on investment in areas of our state that are challenging to serve. We are also hoping that our state funding will make federal and private investments reach farther into our rural areas,” said Evers. “Any improvement in the speed and efficiency of these investments, such as that provided by the Broadband Forward! community program, will make a significant difference in Wisconsin.”
For communities interested in the Broadband Forward! community certification, or those who would like information on services offered by the State Broadband Office, visit: https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/Programs/WBO.aspx