 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toys for Tots fundraiser brings public back to the Viroqua Fire Station

  • 0

A longtime tradition returned to the Viroqua Fire Station – the Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the community gathered in the station for the traditional sit-down fundraising meal for the first time since 2019.

Viroqua Fire Chief Chad Buros said the donations during this year’s event were above average.

“People were very happy that we were able to be back to the traditional sit-down meal,” he said. “The kids enjoyed seeing Santa and Blitz the fire pup was there. It was great to see all of the smiles and to be able to have conversations again. It was a great feeling to have the public back in the firehouse.”

How the Toys for Tots program works

There is still time for parents and guardians of children ages 0-13 to request gifts and toys. The parents and guardians must be Vernon County residents.

People are also reading…

Parents and guardians who need a helping hand may call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide the necessary information. The department will continue to take calls until Dec. 16. When parents and guardians call, everything is done confidentially, as is the packing of Christmas gifts.

Parents will be able to pick up the Christmas gifts near Quilt Basket ‘n’ Creations, which is located on FS Drive on Viroqua’s south side, Monday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Just like last year and the year before, pickup will be drive-through only, and people must wear masks and stay in their vehicles. When parents come to pick up their bag of Christmas gifts, a number will be placed on their side view mirror or windshield to determine the order of pickup. There will be signs and volunteers directing traffic.

Safety Tips, for Hanging Christmas Lights. The Christmas tradition of hanging lights outside can be a fire hazard without taking the proper precautions. . 'Newsweek' reports that each year, about 390 fires are caused by holiday trees and lights in the United States. . Those fires result in about 21 deaths and $25.2 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association. . Here are some tips from the U.S. National Park Service (NPS):. Inspect lights before using them. , Check for cracked bulbs, frayed cords or loose sockets. Wires should never be warm to the touch. Inspect lights before using them. , Check for cracked bulbs, frayed cords or loose sockets. Wires should never be warm to the touch. Never overload electrical sockets. , Don't chain together more than three mini-light strands or 50 screw-in bulbs. . Hang lights with clips rather than nails. . Use caution with extension cords. , Don't run extension cords under carpet, across doorways, heaters or any high-traffic areas. . Use caution with extension cords. , Don't run extension cords under carpet, across doorways, heaters or any high-traffic areas. . Check whether you have indoor or outdoor lights. , According to the NPS, "Outdoor lights are UL/FM listed for cold and wet conditions and tend to burn hotter than indoor lights.". Check whether you have indoor or outdoor lights. , According to the NPS, "Outdoor lights are UL/FM listed for cold and wet conditions and tend to burn hotter than indoor lights.". Indoor lights are cool enough to be used on the tree but are not designed for outdoor conditions. Many newer strands are made for either, but verify the type of strand before use by looking at the tag near the plug, U.S. National Park Service, via 'Newsweek'. Indoor lights are cool enough to be used on the tree but are not designed for outdoor conditions. Many newer strands are made for either, but verify the type of strand before use by looking at the tag near the plug, U.S. National Park Service, via 'Newsweek'

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News