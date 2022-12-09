Toys for Tots fundraiser brings public back to the Viroqua Fire Station

A longtime tradition returned to the Viroqua Fire Station – the Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the community gathered in the station for the traditional sit-down fundraising meal for the first time since 2019.

Viroqua Fire Chief Chad Buros said the donations during this year’s event were above average.

“People were very happy that we were able to be back to the traditional sit-down meal,” he said. “The kids enjoyed seeing Santa and Blitz the fire pup was there. It was great to see all of the smiles and to be able to have conversations again. It was a great feeling to have the public back in the firehouse.”

How the Toys for Tots program works

There is still time for parents and guardians of children ages 0-13 to request gifts and toys. The parents and guardians must be Vernon County residents.

Parents and guardians who need a helping hand may call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide the necessary information. The department will continue to take calls until Dec. 16. When parents and guardians call, everything is done confidentially, as is the packing of Christmas gifts.

Parents will be able to pick up the Christmas gifts near Quilt Basket ‘n’ Creations, which is located on FS Drive on Viroqua’s south side, Monday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Just like last year and the year before, pickup will be drive-through only, and people must wear masks and stay in their vehicles. When parents come to pick up their bag of Christmas gifts, a number will be placed on their side view mirror or windshield to determine the order of pickup. There will be signs and volunteers directing traffic.