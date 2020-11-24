Toys for Tots program continues to help Vernon County children

For more than 50 years the Vernon County Toys for Tots program has been making Christmas brighter for children, and the ongoing pandemic isn’t stopping volunteers from doing the same this year.
Kay Deaver, who helps organize the program, said a core group of volunteers continue to meet Tuesdays to sort and organize donated toys and gifts, keeping safety in mind by wearing masks, washing hands often and being physically distant.
“I couldn’t find a better group to help,” she said. “They are so willing and giving.”
Each year the program helps between 500 and 600 children. In 2019, about 514 children received presents. Deaver said more families may request help this year because of the pandemic’s economic impact. “If you need help, we’d like to help,” she said.
How the program worksParents who need help are asked to call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide the needed information. The department will continue taking calls until Dec. 13.
Only parents and guardians of children ages 0-13 are able to request items, and they must be Vernon County residents. Deaver said when parents call, everything is done confidentially, as is the packing of Christmas gifts.
Parents will be able to pick up the Christmas gifts near Quilt Basket ‘n’ Creations, which is located on FS Drive on Viroqua’s south side, Monday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Toy pickup will be drive-thru only and people must wear masks. Everyone must stay in their cars.
“People have to pick up (their gifts) that day because we can’t deliver the bags anywhere,” Deaver said.
When parents come to pick up their bag of Christmas gifts a number will be placed on their side view mirror or windshield to determine the order of pickup. There will be signs and volunteers directing traffic. “It will be done as efficiently as possible,” Deaver said.
Gift requestsVolunteers shop for toys and gift items all year. As they have been organizing and sorting, there are a few gaps that need to be filled, Deaver said.
There is a need for hand-held games, board games, basketballs and footballs for boys and girls 7 years old and up. In addition, there is a shortage of hats and mittens for 3- to 9-year-olds. Deaver said gift cards that would be appropriate for youth age 10 to 13 are also welcome, as are craft kits for 8- and 9-year-old girls.
Deaver said donations of any toys and gifts that are appropriate for boys and girls of any age are always appreciated.
She said volunteers have made two shopping trips so far this season, and have already received many donations from members of the community.
“Everyone is so wonderful,” she said. “There are churches, clubs and businesses that are so generous. Our police and fire department is out of this world. People want to help. We all need warm fuzzies to make the day brighter (for children); it’s wonderful for everyone.”
Deaver she said people who no longer live in Viroqua or Vernon County also make donations to the program. “It blows my mind every year; they care for the kids in Vernon County.”
How to help
New toys, other gift items and gift cards can be dropped off at the Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway. If people have large items to donate, they may call Kay and Kenneth Deaver at 608-637-7120 to arrange a pick-up time, or the items can be dropped off at the station.
Checks, made payable to Vernon County Toys for Tots, may be dropped off at or mailed to the police and fire station, or mailed to Kay and Kenneth Deaver, S4771 Deaver Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665.
People can also drop spare change in jars placed in Viroqua and Westby businesses.
In past years, the Viroqua Fire Department has hosted a chili supper to raise money for the Vernon County Toys for Tots program. That traditional chili supper will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the fire department will hold a drive-thru money and new toy donation drop-off event at the station Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. If cars are still in line after 7 p.m., the event will stay open until all of the cars have made it through.
Amanda Running, who is a member of the fire department’s auxiliary, said firefighters will decorate the new training tower with lights, Santa will be on one of the fire engines waving and fire trucks will also be lit.
Running said Culver’s has donated 800 Scoopie tokens for firefighters to distribute during the event. “The fire department will hand them out to all who drive through until they are gone.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, Running said. “You don’t have to have a donation. We know there will be less Santas out there and there isn’t the Twinklefest parade with Santa. We are trying to make this a fun event.”
The drive-thru will be clearly marked, and firefighters will be socially distanced and masked as they take donations and hand out the Scoopie tokens. Everyone must stay in their vehicles.
“We know there will be more families who need assistance with the holidays,” Running said.
