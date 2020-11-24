Toys for Tots program continues to help Vernon County children

For more than 50 years the Vernon County Toys for Tots program has been making Christmas brighter for children, and the ongoing pandemic isn’t stopping volunteers from doing the same this year.

Kay Deaver, who helps organize the program, said a core group of volunteers continue to meet Tuesdays to sort and organize donated toys and gifts, keeping safety in mind by wearing masks, washing hands often and being physically distant.

“I couldn’t find a better group to help,” she said. “They are so willing and giving.”

Each year the program helps between 500 and 600 children. In 2019, about 514 children received presents. Deaver said more families may request help this year because of the pandemic’s economic impact. “If you need help, we’d like to help,” she said.

How the program worksParents who need help are asked to call the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provide the needed information. The department will continue taking calls until Dec. 13.

Only parents and guardians of children ages 0-13 are able to request items, and they must be Vernon County residents. Deaver said when parents call, everything is done confidentially, as is the packing of Christmas gifts.

Parents will be able to pick up the Christmas gifts near Quilt Basket ‘n’ Creations, which is located on FS Drive on Viroqua’s south side, Monday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Toy pickup will be drive-thru only and people must wear masks. Everyone must stay in their cars.