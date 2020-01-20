Travel trailer burns on County Road SS property east of Viroqua

No one was injured in a structure fire in the town of Liberty 5 miles east of Viroqua, Saturday, Jan. 18.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report at 12:01 a.m. that a travel trailer located on the property of E9474 County Road SS, Viroqua, had started on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the location and by the time they arrived the camper was fully engulfed. The Viola Fire Department, with the assistance from the Viroqua Fire Department, quickly acted, knocking the fire down so the nearby residence was not affected.
The lone occupant of the camper was able to get out and all occupants in the nearby residence were also able to get out safely.
The fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Viola Fire Department.