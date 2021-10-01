Tree care workshop planned in Fennimore

On a Saturday in mid-September, 19 people gathered in Gays Mills to learn about tree care from certified arborist Butch Whitney. Whitney is a third-generation arborist and owner of Whitney Tree Service LLC from Monroe, Wisconsin.

Whitney opened the workshop by describing basic tree biology and growth. Workshop participants then heard the importance of selecting an appropriate tree for the soil and zone, planting it in the right place (not too close to buildings or under utility lines) and why planting a tree too deep can be fatal.

They learned the significant benefits of applying organic mulch under tree canopies and problems that result from mulch that is too thick (over 3 or 4 inches total) or that is piled against tree trunks.

Proper watering techniques for new and established trees were discussed. Trees need to receive water regularly, either through natural precipitation or by their human caretakers. While the amount of water needed depends on tree species, tree size, soil type, weather conditions and time of year, getting water to feeder roots growing beneath the dripline of the tree always is important.

Whitney talked about challenges to tree health and reported that mower damage was the most common killer of urban trees.

If you want more tree care details, you are in luck! Whitney will be meeting with tree owners for a similar workshop in Fennimore Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 until noon at the Fennimore Memorial Building at 860 Lincoln Ave. Contact Margaret Sprague at 608-778-2483 for registration details. There is no cost to attend the workshop in Fennimore. You can register online at fennimore.com/treeworkshop.

