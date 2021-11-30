Tree in the Street event planned in Westby Dec. 5

History Alive Project, Inc., will host its fifth annual Tree in the Street event at the Fellesskap (green space) located at the corner of East State and Main streets in Westby, Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

A Christmas tree will be placed at the intersection of Main and State streets as was done in 1926, and photos will be taken. In addition, Westby local Ashley Anderson will lead a sing-along of holiday songs, and there will be an opportunity for attendees to view two fully-restored vintage sleighs — a one-third scale four-seater meant to be pushed by children and a bentwood Currier and Ives-style sleigh.