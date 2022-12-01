Tree in the Street event planned in Westby

History Alive Project, Inc., is once again sponsoring its Tree in the Street re-enactment at the corner East State and Main streets in Westby. This year’s event takes place Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

In the mid-1920s, some Westby citizens placed a Christmas tree in the intersection of State and Main streets. Traffic at that time was certainly a lot less dense than it is today along what is now Hwy. 14.

The Tree in the Street re-enactment will be followed by another re-enactment from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Santa’s arrival on a fire truck and a free kids’ holiday movie. A Westby-Christiana fire truck will arrive at the New Directions Real Estate parking lot, 110 N. Main St. Treat bags will be given to the first 50 children. The movie, which will be shown in the lower level of the New Directions Real Estate building, will follow Santa’s arrival. The event is free, however, donations are accepted.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, a city fire truck would bring Santa into town and he would give young children bags of Christmas treats. Then children would go to the Westby Theater located on South Main Street, where a free holiday movie was shown for all.