Tree in the Street event re-creates a piece of Westby's past

The 2022 tree might have been a bit off kilter this year, but that did not deter 60-some Westby area citizens from keeping their community’s Christmas historical traditions alive as they re-created the same event that occurred at the same spot in the 1920s.

On Dec. 11, they were willing to show up, place a Christmas tree in the middle of State and Main streets in downtown Westby and have their group photo taken. “That’s it, short and sweet,” remarked participant, Anita Hagen, of Westby. "It’s one very crazy, quick, active way to learn about a little slice of our community and what folks did in years past."

The event, sponsored for its fifth year by the History Alive Project, took some pre-planning that began in the fall of 2022, and included the help from the Westby Police Department and its chief, Scott Stuber. Stuber, along with two other Westby Police officers, stationed themselves along Main Street (Hwy. 14), so as to stop or divert any traffic that might have wanted to use that stretch during the few minutes of this unique and quirky event.

The American Association for State and Local History has quoted that, "No place is a community until it it has an awareness of its history. No place becomes a community until it is wrapped in human memory." And for these people, they will never drive or walk down Main or State streets without remarking to themselves, “Yup, I stood right there in that street and made a little bit of Westby's history come alive again!”

History Alive Project President, Dave Amundson, assured the group that this event will again be celebrated in 2023.