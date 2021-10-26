Trick-or-treat hours announced for Viroqua, Westby

Halloween is just a few days away, and costumed characters of all sorts will be making the rounds seeking treats. Safe Downtown Viroqua Trick-or-Treat will take place at participating businesses Friday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by residential trick-or-treating from 5 to 8 p.m. Westby Business Trick-or-Treating will also be Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. Citywide residential trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.