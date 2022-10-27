Trick-or-treat times announced for area communities

Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31, and that means superheroes, ghosts, princesses and other costumed characters will be knocking on doors and ringing doorbells for treats. Area communities have set their trick-or-treat hours for the holiday. Anyone who wishes to welcome trick-or-treaters should remember to keep their porch lights on.

Westby

Children can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses from 3 to 5 p.m. A full list of participating businesses can be found on the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Residential trick-or-treating follows from 5 to 8 p.m. Westby FCCLA members will be going door-to-door during Westby’s residential trick-or-treating times to collect non-perishable food items for local food pantries. Members will have a sticker on identifying them as part of this service activity. If members miss a house and those folks would like to donate, they can drop off items in the high school office on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Viroqua

Safe downtown Viroqua trick-or-treat will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Residential trick-or-treating is from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coon Valley

Village-wide trick-or-treating will happen from 4 to 8 p.m. The Coon Valley and Area Youth Foundation will be hosting a Halloween party at the Village Hall building, 108 Roosevelt St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a costume contest at 6 p.m.

Chaseburg

Trick-or-treating in the village begins at 5 p.m.