Trillium Middle School announces honor roll

Trillium Middle School, a charter school within the Viroqua Middle School community, has released its term 3 honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.
Grade 8
Distinguished Honors
SMITH, LOTUS.
High Honors
ANDERSON, MOLLY; ENDICOTT, KWYN; GORSKI, AIDEN; MOON, MAKENZIE; WARD, CADENCE.
Honors
ANDERSON, KATHERINE; LAMERE, ELAINA; NOBLE, JACOB; SCHROEDER, DEXTON.
Grade 7
Distinguished Honors
MCKAY, GABRIELLA.
High Honors
KIEDINGER, SETH; SWENSON, BRYNE.
Honors
MYSZKA, GABRIEL; SEMANCHIN, CEDAR.
