Trillium Middle School announces honor roll
0 comments

Trillium Middle School announces honor roll

  • 0

Trillium Middle School, a charter school within the Viroqua Middle School community, has released its term 3 honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.

Grade 8

Distinguished Honors

SMITH, LOTUS.

High Honors

ANDERSON, MOLLY; ENDICOTT, KWYN; GORSKI, AIDEN; MOON, MAKENZIE; WARD, CADENCE.

Honors

ANDERSON, KATHERINE; LAMERE, ELAINA; NOBLE, JACOB; SCHROEDER, DEXTON.

Grade 7

Distinguished Honors

MCKAY, GABRIELLA.

High Honors

KIEDINGER, SETH; SWENSON, BRYNE.

Honors

MYSZKA, GABRIEL; SEMANCHIN, CEDAR.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes
News

Vernon County Museum Notes

We hope everyone is staying safe during this unprecedented time. We continue to work mainly from home and look forward to seeing all of our wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News