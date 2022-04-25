Trista Rumppe, Ty Harbaugh win Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund scholarships

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is pleased to announce two $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to Trista Rumppe, Westby, and Ty Harbaugh, Coon Valley, who are active Vernon County dairy youth that will be continuing their education and pursuing a career in the agricultural industry. Both have been very involved in the dairy industry at the local, state and even national level.

Rumppe has been an active member of the Springville Super Stars 4-H Club, Westby FFA Chapter, and the Westby High School being involved in numerous activities from the concert, jazz, and acapella choirs, to the concert, jazz, and honors band and musical theatre to serving as a class officer. In her agricultural and dairy activities, she has been a 4-H dairy project member showing at the Vernon County Fair since age 9, showing at the Viola Horse and Colt Show, a member of the Westby FFA Dairy Judging Team, and attending National FFA Convention and World Dairy Expo. This fall, Rumppe will be attending UW-Stevens Point where she will double major in soil science and geospatial sciences. Her future career plans are to work in government or the private sector in the field of agriculture helping farmers with planting, managing invasive species, elevation, and other areas of soil science. She hopes to return to Vernon County someday and help the agricultural industry that has shaped her into the person she is today.

Harbaugh found his passion for the dairy industry by being involved in 4-H, the Westby FFA Chapter, Vernon County Jr. Dairy Club, the Wisconsin Holstein Association, Wisconsin Jr. Jersey Breeders, and the Wisconsin Guernsey Association. He has been involved in a multitude of dairy youth activities such as the Vernon County Day of Dairy, farm tours, Wisconsin Jr. State Fair, Vernon County Fair, World Dairy Expo, Wisconsin Holstein Association District and State Shows. He has also been a member of the Jr. Holstein Dairy Quiz Bowl teams, 4-H Dairy Judging winning the state contest as a junior member, FFA Dairy Judging and was named the Vernon County Outstanding Holstein Boy. This fall, Harbaugh will attend Southwest Technical College and major in Ag Power and Equipment with plans to open an ag mechanic shop to repair farm equipment or start a custom farming business. Harbaugh also plans to continue to raise show heifers and improve his herd’s genetics.

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA, and junior dairy breed organizations. These scholarships are being awarded due to the generosity of Vernon County individuals and businesses 27 years ago when the fund was established as well as through 50% of the proceeds from the Cheese of Champs Sale and past Champion Dairy Ribbon sales held during the Vernon County Fair.

