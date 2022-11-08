Trivia Night to be held at Coon Valley library Nov. 16

Are you the type of person who remembers odd facts and bits of information about people, places, and things? Do you love to play Trivial Pursuits and trivia quizzes on the computer? If so, have we got an event for you!

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Friends of Knutson Memorial Library will host Trivia Night at the Coon Valley library. Put together a team of family and/or friends and show up at the library to test your trivia skill at this fun and relaxed event. There’s no pressure, just a lot of fun. There will be light refreshments beginning at 6; the game will begin at 6:30. There is no charge to play.

As a warm-up, Conversations with Coffee on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. will focus on Wisconsin. What do you know about the state we live in? It might be more than you think! Join us for some fun trivia about Wisconsin cities, geography, and animals. Bring a treat to share – the coffee will be hot.

All library programs and events are free to you and open to the public. For more information about these and other upcoming programs, please visit our website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/, check our Facebook page, or give us a call at 608-452-3757.