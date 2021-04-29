Troll hunt, medallion hunt planned for Westby Syttende Mai

Her father, Eddie Pedretti, helped her to cut and burn all the medallions in time to be hidden in May. The daughter-dad duo donated their time and effort to this medallion job.

Hannah created all of the work for the Westby Syttende Mai medallion in 2019 and does the bulk of the concept, design and the completion of jobs to get to the final products for the WHS Thorbot marketing team efforts. These items might include key chains, T-shirts, refrigerator magnets, signage, and many other items which are used at robotic competitions.

When she isn’t doing Thorbot marketing tasks, she said that her favorite high school subject this year is AP psychology with Mr. Luebke. She adds Westby volleyball and track seasons, as well as taking dance classes, to her busy schedule this school year.

The medallion hunt will begin Monday, May 10, and continue through Saturday, May 15. No clues will be given as to the medallions’ locations. All medallion hunters are asked to keep these rules in mind: Medallions will be in a public place that it accessible 24 hours a day and they will not be hidden in an area that is above six feet.